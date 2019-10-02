School board race: Ridgefield Republicans to host meet and greet

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close School board race: Ridgefield Republicans to host meet and greet 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The five Republican candidates for the Ridgefield Board of Education will host a pair of meet and greets at Republican Town Committee headquarters on Friday, Oct. 4.

The first meet and greet will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The second will be held from 4 to 5 p.m.

The five candidates are Liz Floegel, Sean McEvoy, Rachel Ruggeri, Bryan Ward, and Rob Ceccarini.

The RTC headquarters are located in the CVS parking lot, next door to Hunan Noodle.