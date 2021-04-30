Scholar who spoke at DC rally says school hurt reputation

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A visiting conservative scholar at the University of Colorado in Boulder stripped of his main public duties after speaking at a rally in Washington before the riot at the U.S. Capitol is pursuing a lawsuit against school and campus leaders.

Attorneys for John Eastman filed a notice of claim, a prerequisite for bringing a lawsuit, against the university's board of regents and other officials, including Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano, on Thursday, the Daily Camera reported. The filing accuses them of defamation, breach of contract, retaliation, violating the school's discrimination policies and not following due process. Eastman is seeking $1.86 million in damages, including 10 years of pay at $185,000 a year, for reputational harm, and $19,835 remaining in his university research account.