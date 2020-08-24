Schmiedel reaffiliates with Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut has announced that Anne Schmiedel has reaffiliated with the Ridgefield and Redding offices. As an affiliated real estate agent, Schmiedel will provide residential real estate services in all of Fairfield County, concentrating on Ridgefield, Redding, Bethel, Danbury, Brookfield, Wilton, Weston and Newtown.

“Welcome home Anne! Anne demonstrates trust and integrity with every client and transaction. Her passion and dedication perfectly align with the Core Principles upheld by Coldwell Banker Realty,” said Joseph Porricelli, branch vice president of the Ridgefield and Redding offices. “We are looking forward to watching Anne continue to grow her business utilizing all of the valuable technology and education that Coldwell Banker Realty offers their Sales Associates.”

Schmiedel has served as a licensed realtor in Fairfield County for over 20 years. She lives in Ridgefield with her husband; her three children have gone through the Ridgefield school system and successfully through the colleges of their choice.

Schmiedel is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Connecticut Association of Realtors, Ridgefield Board of Realtors, and SmartMLS. She previously served as a director on the Ridgefield Board of Realtors and also was awarded the Connecticut Association of Realtors “Good Neighbor Award” recognizing many years of support and fund raising for Music and Performing Arts programs at Ridgefield High School.

For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.