Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) is hosting its eighth annual scarecrow contest. Individuals, families, groups, and businesses are invited to create scarecrows to be displayed on Main Street during Fall in Love with Ridgefield Oct. 16-18.

Voting will take place on the KTM&HC Facebook page from Oct.16-31. The scarecrow with the most likes by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31 will receive a prize. (Note that there will be no paper ballot voting this year following COVID-19 guidelines which caution against touching any surfaces).

Scarecrow frames are available now for $25 each and may be picked up at the musuem’s Visitor Center, 152 Main Street, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People interested in entering scarecrows in the contest may register at secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/mG-8vU3HUf7gekjhlTY7Q, then email info@keelertavernmuseum.org to schedule a time to pick up a frame.

Finished scarecrows must be dropped off at the Visitor Center by Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. KTM&HC staff will take photos of each entry prior to installing them on Main Street. The public can then vote for their favorite by liking the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/keelertavernmuseum, and inviting friends and family to “like” the entry. KTM&HC will create and upload the album with all scarecrow photos by Oct. 16.

Candidates featured

in League Zoom event

A virtual candidates forum is being sponsored by the Ridgefield League of Woman Voters and the Ridgefield Library via Zoom on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m.

The forum is expected to include the candidates for the Connecticut Legislature’s 111th House District, Republican Robert Hebert and Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo, as well as 138th District’s Kenneth Gucker, a Democrat seeking re-election. (The Republican candidate in the 138th District, Emile Buzaid, declined to participate due to a prior commitment.) Also participating will be the two candidates for the State Senate’s 26th District, which includes Ridgefield, Democrat Will Haskell and Republican Kim Healy.

To watch the Candidates Forum online Oct. 4, go to the the library’s website to register at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Social media, eBay, cyber security, and Excel classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the following classes via Zoom:

Using FaceBook, LinkedIn and Twitter, Friday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-noon, from $39.

Cyber Security, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1-3 p.m., $39.

Intro to LinkedIn, Friday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-noon, $39.

Selling on eBay, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1-3 p.m., $39.

Buying and Selling on eBay, Thursday, Oct. 22 and 29, 10 a.m.-noon, $79.

Get the Most out of Your iPhone, Thursday, Oct. 15, 1-3 p.m., $39.

Excel Intro, Tuesday/Thursday, Oct. 6, 8 and 13, 9-10:20 a.m.; or Mondays, Oct. 19 and 26, 1-3 p.m., $79.

Excel Intermediate, Thursdays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29, 4:30-5:50 p.m.; or Tuesday/Thursday, Oct. 20, 22 and 27, 9-10:20 a.m., $79.

More sections, plus iPad, Google Docs, Word, PowerPoint, Excel Advanced, Photoshop Elements, and software tutorials also are available. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older receive a discount. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

College essay workshop

Ridgefielder Jenny Cox, a high school English teacher with eight years of experience helping students write successful college essays, is offering a one-week College Essay workshop taught via Zoom Monday-Friday, Oct. 5-9, from 4-5:30 p.m.

The course is designed to guide students through the college essay writing process, from brainstorming essay topics to final edits.

The class will be limited to 12 students.

To register or for more information, visit coxwriting.com.

History and archaeology courses via Zoom

10,000 Years of Life in Ridgefield with lithic archaeologist Lynn-Marie Wieland meets Wednesdays, Oct. 7, 14 and 21, from 10 a.m.-noon via Zoom. Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) and disabled pay $59. Wieland specializes in Southern New England prehistory with an emphasis on the Indians of the Ridgefield area.

Several history classes, led by Nancy Maxwell, a veteran history teacher, who shares many anecdotes that provide humanity and life to the historical figures, include: The Creation of Germany Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1 to 2:30 p.m., $23; World War 1, Wednesdays, Oct. 14 and 21, 1 to 2:30 p.m., $39; The Russian Revolution, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1 to 2:30 p.m., $29; The Versailles Settlement, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1 to 2:30 p.m., $29; and Suffragettes and the 19th Amendment, Thursday, Nov. 12, 1 to 2:30 p.m., $29.

Zoom link emailed the evening before class. Ridgefield senior discount is available. Advance registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Two queens, two countries, two cultures

The Ridgefield Library presents a live webinar via Zoom Thursday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. with Toni McKeen, lecturer on art, history, travel, and genealogy. McKeen will focus on two very strong women and their influence on their countries.

The first is Cleopatra of Egypt. While Queen of Egypt (51-30 BCE), Cleopatra actively influenced Roman politics at a crucial period and also was known for her relationships with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.

The other queen to be discussed is Queen Liliuokalani of Hawaii (1838-1917) who was born into a royal Hawaiian family in 1838 and educated at a missionary school. In 1891, following the death of King Kalakaua, she became the first female monarch of the country.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Continuing Ed offers photography courses

Photography: The Art of Composition meets Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. via Zoom. Cost is $31. This course introduces the artistic aspects of photography to participants of all skill levels, with all camera types.

Introduction to Photoshop Elements meets Tuesdays, Nov. 10, 17, and Dec. 1, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Cost is $ 119.

The instructors, Dan and Deborah Tual, are professional photographers.

Advance registration is required. Discount is available to Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. Visit ridgefieldschools.org/ or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.

How to write a novel or short story

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering the class, Writing a Novel or Short Story Mondays, Oct. 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 7-9 p.m. via Zoom.

The class will be led by author Michael Canavan, and covers how to successfully create, develop, and complete a novel or short story.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $115. Ridgefield senior discount is available. To register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Voice-over course

Ridgefield Continuing Education is holding a voice-over workshop Monday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.

Instructor Nicole Porche built her career as a professional film, television, theater and voice-over actor.

Advanced registration is required. Tuition is $31. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $25. To register, visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

ACT hosts musical:

‘The Last Five Years’

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is reopening this fall with the musical, “The Last Five Years.” After being granted permission to livestream this production, ACT patrons will have the option to either attend in person or from their homes.

The Last Five Years chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress, played by Katie Diamond (Jersey Boys, The Pirate Queen), and Jamie, a budding novelist, played by Daniel C. Levine (Les Miz, The Rocky Horror Show, Jesus Christ Superstar).

The musical will be performed at ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Road, from Oct. 28-Nov. 15, with both limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Performance dates and times are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m.

For tickets, call 475-215-5497, or email boxoffice@actofct.org. For more information, visit www.actofct.org.