SAVANNAH. Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia’s oldest city say they saw no deaths from fires in 2020, the first time that’s happened in a decade.

The Savannah Fire Department said in a news release it responded to 920 fires last year, but nobody died. Savannah wasn’t so fortunate during the previous nine years. The department says 41 people died as a result of fires between 2011 and 2019.