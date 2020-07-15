Saugatuck school district might drop Indians nickname

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (AP) — A school district in western Michigan is suggesting that it might drop its Indians nickname.

Saugatuck said the name will be discussed at a Monday school board meeting, which will be conducted by video conference.

“Recent national events and tragedies remind the board that work remains to be done in creating an educational culture in our schools that rejects racism, discrimination and harassment in all its forms. ... It is time to reexamine the use of our current team name and mascot," Superintendent Tim Travis and school board President Nathan Lowery said Wednesday.

Saugatuck is in Allegan County, 40 miles (64.3 kilometers) southwest of Grand Rapids.

Julie Dye, a member of the Pokagon Band, and John Fox, an American Indian, have been invited to speak.

Fox painted an Indian mural in the high school gym but now is in favor of dropping the nickname, the Holland Sentinel reported.

The school board in Paw Paw in Van Buren County voted in March to drop Redskins.