Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making' AYA BATRAWY , Associated Press Sep. 10, 2021 Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 4:04 p.m.
In this July 20, 2021 photo, Saudi police women, who were recently deployed to the service, from right to left, Samar, Alaa, and Bashair, stand alert in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. The cloud of social restrictions that loomed over generations of Saudis is quickly dissipating and the country is undergoing visible change. Still, for countless numbers of people in the United States and beyond, Saudi Arabia will forever be associated with 9/11.
Saudi audience show their coronavirus vaccine online certificate as they enter the concert of prominent Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu at the newly built Super Dome, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, late Thursday, July 8, 2021. In the two decades since Sept. 11, 2001, Saudi Arabia has confronted al-Qaida on its own soil, revamped its textbooks, worked to curb terror financing and partnered with the United States to counter terrorism.
In this June 26, 2020 photo, a Saudi woman wears a colored face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, at VOX Cinema hall in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.
In this June 27, 2021 photo, a Saudi man looks at an artwork by Korean artist Do Ho Suh at King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The center was built by Saudi Aramco and inaugurated by King Salman in 2016.
In this March 6, 2021 photo, members of the women's Brave Cyclist team prepare to start a tour in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The Brave Cyclist team, which was formed in 2019 aiming to normalize the sport for women, organized a tour cycling ahead of International Women's Day.
In this July 8, 2021 photo, audience members cheer as Saudi prominent singer Mohammed Abdu, viewed on the screen, performs onstage at the newly built Super Dome, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.
In this July 8, 2021 photo, a coronavirus vaccinated audience cheers as Saudi prominent singer Mohammed Abdu performs at the newly built Super Dome, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The concert is organized by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority after the kingdom lifted coronavirus restrictions on events in May.
In this June 18, 2021 photo, an audience listens to Egyptian pop star Amr Diab during a concert, at the newly built Super Dome, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.
In this May 17, 2021 photo, Saudi passenger Safinaz Abdel Gawwad, left, checks her baggage before boarding a flight to Egypt for tourism, at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Saudi Arabia of today is far different from the Saudi Arabia of Sept. 11, 2001.
All but four of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens, and the Saudi kingdom was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden, the head of al-Qaida and mastermind of the attack 20 years ago. In the two decades since then, Saudi Arabia has confronted al-Qaida on its own soil, revamped its textbooks, worked to curb terror financing and partnered with the United States to counter terrorism.