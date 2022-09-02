Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli attack targeting a Syrian airport tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a nearby piece of tarmac and structure on the military side of the airfield, satellite photos analyzed Friday by The Associated Press showed.
The attack Wednesday night on Aleppo International Airport comes as an Israeli strike only months earlier took out the runway at the country's main airport in the capital, Damascus, over Iranian weapons transfers to the country.