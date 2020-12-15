Skip to main content
News

Santa visits Twixt Hills Road in Ridgefield

Staff
4

Santa visited Twixt Hills Road in Ridgefield on Saturday, Dec. 12 for a drive-thru, Santa at the Beach and Lake holiday party, where there was also a mailbox for children to drop off their wish list for Santa, a food drive by Ridgefield High School seniors Kiralyse Hermann, and Olivia Clausen, and a gift for each child.