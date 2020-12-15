Santa visits Twixt Hills Road in Ridgefield Staff Dec. 15, 2020 Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 9:06 a.m.
1 of4
Santa visits Twixt Hills Road in Ridgefield on Saturday, Dec. 12 for a drive-thru holiday party. There was a mailbox for children to drop off their wish list for Santa, a food drive by Ridgefield High School seniors Kiralyse Hermann and Olivia Clausen, and a gift for each child. Pictured are: Hermann, Goldenberg and Clausen.
Ann Hermann / Ann Charles Photography, LLC / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of4
Santa visits Sloan Scott and Dave Goldenberg for a drive-thru holiday party on Twixt Hills Road on Saturday, Dec. 12 where there was also a mailbox for children to drop off their wish list for Santa, a food drive held by Ridgefield High School seniors Kiralyse Hermann, and Olivia Clausen, (pictured in the photo before this one), and a gift for each child.
Ann Hermann / Ann Charles Photography, LLC / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
3 of4
Parents Christine and Dave Balog try not to listen to their son, Mason Balog, telling Santa what he wants for Christmas during a drive-thru holiday party on Twixt Hills Road on Saturday, Dec. 12 where there was also a mailbox for children to drop off their wish list to Santa, a food drive held by Ridgefield High School seniors Kiralyse Hermann, and Olivia Clausen, (pictured in a previous photo), and a gift for each child. Mason's sister in the background is Sienna Balog. Pictured are: Dave Goldenberg, Mason Balog, Christine Balog, Dave Balog, and Sienna Balog.
Ann Hermann / Ann Charles Photography, LLC / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
4 of4
It often snows for your Santa at the Beach and Lake children's holiday party also known as a drive-thru holiday party where there is also a mailbox for children to drop off their wish list for Santa, a food drive by Ridgefield High School seniors Kiralyse Hermann, and Olivia Clausen, (pictured in a previous photo), the rain is just starting, and Santa is happy to meet the Gisonde's newest family member, 1-year-old Giovana Gisonde,(only top of head visible in picture). Pictured are: Dave Goldenberg, Kristina Gisonde, Matt Gisonde, August Gisonde, Vivienne Gisonde, and Giovana Gisonde.
Ann Hermann / Ann Charles Photography, LLC / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
Santa visited Twixt Hills Road in Ridgefield on Saturday, Dec. 12 for a drive-thru, Santa at the Beach and Lake holiday party, where there was also a mailbox for children to drop off their wish list for Santa, a food drive by Ridgefield High School seniors Kiralyse Hermann, and Olivia Clausen, and a gift for each child.