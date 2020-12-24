Santa's 'grandchildren' spread joy in Italian nursing homes COLLEEN BARRY and LUCA BRUNO, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 4 a.m.
ALZANO LOMBARDO, Italy (AP) — Emotions are running high this holiday season at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in northern Italy near Bergamo after months of near-total isolation for its residents.
Long-time resident Celestina Comotti was disbelieving as a staff member read aloud a Christmas greeting from a family peering at her expectantly over a video call.
COLLEEN BARRY and LUCA BRUNO