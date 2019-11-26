Santa and Mrs. Claus to host visitors at Lounsbury House Friday night

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making the season bright with a visit to Lounsbury House on Friday, Nov. 29, around 6:30 p.m.

The annual greeting with the Clauses will take place following the downtown Ridgefield tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

The North Pole crew will include Jason Peck of Thrown Stone Theater who will read The Night Before Christmas by Clement Moore.

He will also read How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss and other holiday classics.

Live holiday music provided on the piano from Ridgefield’s very own Symphony Orchestra.

Have you heard about “Ridgefield-opoly?” Ridgefield Rotary will be on hand with this great gift idea.

Light refreshments and small goodies available for purchase too.