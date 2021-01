SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe's school superintendent announced Saturday that the school system will reopen in a voluntary hybrid model on Feb. 22, two weeks after when state officials have said New Mexico school districts and charter schools can reopen.

The Feb. 22 date provides time to inspect schools and for teachers to set up their classrooms while giving families and staff at least two weeks notice as promised, Superintendent Veronica García said in a statement.