Sanders shares glimpses of Ridgefield’s past

Ridgefield Library, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, and Ridgefield’s Historical Society present a two-part online program with Jack Sanders called Glimpses of Ridgefield’s Past, a guided video tour of Main Street a century or more ago, using over 60 color postcards and other old images from the early 20th Century.

The mile and a third “trek” from Casagmo to Wilton Road West includes several side trips on village streets. The programs will take place via Zoom webinar Tuesday, Aug. 11 and 25, at 4 p.m.

There are four episodes, each running around 20 to 25 minutes. Each webinar event will feature two of the episodes. After each narration, viewers will have the opportunity to ask Jack Sanders questions via the Zoom Q and A function.

A Fairfield County native and graduate of Holy Cross, Sanders retired in 2014 after 45 years as an editor of The Ridgefield Press. He’s written nine books on history and natural history, including Wicked Ridgefield, Ridgefield Chronicles, and Hidden History of Ridgefield.

To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-894-9163 to receive the Zoom invitation.