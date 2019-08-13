San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rules

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two California counties are filing the first lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's new rules to restrict legal immigration.

San Francisco and Santa Clara argue in federal court filings Tuesday that the rule will worsen the health and well-being of their residents, increase public health risks and financially harm the counties.

The lawsuit comes a day after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it would deny green cards to migrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance.

The counties argue that the federal government did not sufficiently outline the alleged benefits.

Immigrant rights groups have strongly criticized the new rules.

Multiple lawsuits are expected. Without legal challenges, the rules would take effect in mid-October.