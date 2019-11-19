San Diego man kills wife, 3 sons; 4th son on life-support

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man who shot his estranged wife and three sons to death before taking his own life had sent the woman a photo of a handgun and the warning: “it’s sure happening.”

Police on Monday say 31-year-old Jose Valdivia killed 29-year-old Sabrina Rosario during an argument Saturday — one day after she’d obtained a restraining order against him.

Police say he also killed 3-year-old Enzi Valdivia; 5-year-old Zuriel Valdivia and 11-year-old Zeth Valdivia.

Nine-year-old Ezekiel Valdivia remains on life-support.

The couple were in the midst of a divorce.

KFMB-TV says Rosario filed court documents saying Valdivia had repeatedly threatened and harassed her and showed up at the Paradise Hills home unannounced.

Documents say he sent the threatening handgun photo on Nov. 6 — 10 days before the murder-suicide.