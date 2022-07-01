Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling JAY REEVES, Associated Press July 1, 2022 Updated: July 1, 2022 2:47 a.m.
2 of8 Sydney Duncan, an attorney who specializes in representing LGBTQ people, speaks during an interview in Birmingham, Ala., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court's decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion is causing anxiety for people in same-sex marriages, particularly those with children. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Emails and phone calls from same-sex couples, worried about the legal status of their marriages and keeping their children, flooded attorney Sydney Duncan’s office within hours of the Supreme Court’s decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.
The ruling last week didn’t directly affect the 2015 decision that paved the way for same-sex marriage. But, Duncan said, it was still a warning shot for families headed by same-sex parents who fear their rights could evaporate like those of people seeking to end a pregnancy.