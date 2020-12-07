Salvation Army: Realtors in Ridgefield collect in rain, snow

Photo: Laura Rubinfeld / Association Executive / Northern Fairfield County Association Of REALTORS / Ridgefield Board Of Realtors

Realtors in Ridgefield were out in the rain and snow on Saturday, Dec. 5 to “Ring the Bell” for the Salvation Army as a way to help neighbors in need.

“Thanks to the generosity of town residents and our volunteers, Toni and Phil Riordan, Barbara Assiff, Lori Egan, Heather Neumann Salaga, Chip Neumann, Carissa McMahon, Douglas Jones, Art Meyer, Sheila Fox, Gillian Melton, Nancy Ollinger, Christopher Fidanza, Denise Sladek, Dawn Grabover, Annmarie Del Franco, Lynne Boehm, Nick Ambrosi, and Marlyn D’Amico, the buckets were full,” the Ridgefield Realtors said in a statement.

Ridgefield Realtors also thanked Jefferson Guthrie, who annually gives his time.

Ninety percent of the funds collected from the day go straight to Ridgefield Social Services.