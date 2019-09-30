Sales tax changes, safe gun storage rules among new laws

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — New sales tax changes, safe gun storage rules and a 21-year-old minimum age to purchase tobacco and vaping products are set to become law in Connecticut.

They're among a host of new laws that effect Tuesday.

Prepared meals from restaurants, caterers and grocery stores will now be taxed at 7.35%, an increase from 6.35%. The Department of Revenue Services recently issued a memo that clarified the higher tax only applies to prepared foods already taxed at grocery stores, not other items like containers of lettuce.

Also, loaded and unloaded firearms will now have to be stored safely in homes where there are minors and handguns left unattended in a vehicle must be stored in a trunk, locked safe or locked glove box. So-called ghost guns are also banned.