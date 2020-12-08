Salem nurse who mocked COVID-19 rules to stop practicing

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A nurse at Salem Health who on social media flouted Oregon’s COVID-19 restrictions last month has agreed to stop working for the healthcare provider.

KOIN-TV reported Tuesday that Ashley Grames received an Interim Consent Order for her departure effective Dec. 8, according to state records.

Interim Orders by Consent are not considered discipline and are binding documents signed voluntarily by both parties. The order remains in effect until the Board votes to vacate it.

On Nov. 27, Grames posted a video on TikTok and Facebook saying she still travels often, rarely wears a mask and lets her kids have play dates. Salem Health subsequently placed Grames on administrative leave during an investigation.

“This one careless statement does not reflect the position of Salem Health or the hardworking and dedicated caregivers who work here,” a company spokesperson told KOIN 6 News last week. “Salem health believes we all need to do our part to protect the vulnerable and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.”

Salem Health did not immediately respond to the news outlet's request for more information on Grame’s employment status.