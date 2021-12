SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday that two patients at Salem Health contracted a dangerous fungal infection during their hospital stays in an “outbreak” of a type of yeast rare to the United States.

Health official said the first ever Candida auris case found in Oregon was detected at the hospital Dec. 11 and confirmed Dec. 17 in an individual who had “recent international health care exposures,” the Statesman Journal reported.