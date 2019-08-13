Saints quarterback joins Louisiana governor in announcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has enlisted help from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in promoting Louisiana's new program to certify veteran-owned businesses.

Brees appears with the Democratic governor in a new public service announcement about the program that was released Tuesday.

The announcement featuring the popular Saints quarterback will be on the air as Edwards is running for re-election in a heavily contested race against two major GOP challengers.

Lawmakers agreed earlier this year to create the Veterans First Business Initiative in the state's economic development department.

The agency is certifying the businesses and created an insignia for them to use. It will display a searchable database on its website for customers who want to find vendors owned by veterans or spouses of veterans killed while on duty.