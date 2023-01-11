Sacramento's iconic tree canopy turns destructive in storms

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — On a good day, the sun shines in California’s capital city — and elms, pines, oaks and hundreds of other tree varieties fill Sacramento's parks and line streets, fortifying the city's reputation as the “City of Trees.” But on a bad one, violent winds knock some of the trees down, causing damage to cars, homes and power lines.
That's what happened in recent weeks as the defining feature that's normally seen as an asset to the city has given way to destruction and disruption as multiple “ atmospheric rivers " ripped through Northern California, bringing intense winds and rain.