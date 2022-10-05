SPHERE of CT in Ridgefield offers people with disabilities space to socialize and be a star on stage

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — For the last 33 years, SPHERE of CT has offered people with disabilities a space to socialize and engage in programs with their peers and SPHERE’s community partners.

“I think the most important thing that comes from our programs is the socialization for our members,” SPHERE President and Board Chair Lori Berisford said. “They’re all friends, they love doing things together — for example, for our members that don’t work, for our members that might live in group homes, it’s another outlet for them, especially for members who don’t work. They may have no socialization, had it not been for our programs.”

Now, SPHERE members are preparing for their live performance of "The Greatest Showman" on Nov. 6 at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

“In the past, I flowed in and out of programs,” Berisford said, “and for this show, I’ve been going to rehearsals every Thursday night, and it’s an incredible feeling for me and it’s incredible to watch the feeling our members get from learning their lines.”

Berisford said two sets of local parents formed SPHERE in 1989 as a recreation and socialization group for people with disabilities. Both the parents and their children are still involved with SPHERE, located at 421 Main St., to this day, she said.

As well as serving Ridgefield-area adults with disabilities in housing, education, recreation and employment, Berisford said SPHERE has morphed into a performing arts group that puts on shows for the local community.

Val Jensen, who Berisford said was instrumental in opening Ridgefield’s Prospector Theater, took over SPHERE in 2000. Berisford later took over SPHERE as president in 2014.

Today, Berisford said SPHERE offers its members a variety of programs five days a week, most of which are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Berisford said the organization keep certain classes like its Cooking Club to 12 members for space constraints, adding a small group makes for a better experience for members.

A typical week at SPHERE might feature either bingo or a game night where members play board or card games on Mondays; they also play bingo on Friday nights. On Tuesdays, SPHERE offers a jewelry making class, followed by art classes taught by Danbury artist Megan Marden and a Cooking Club on Wednesdays.

Thursdays are for SPHERE’s performing arts class, which Berisford said is the biggest in terms of SPHERE memberships with at least 35 members involved. In this class, SPHERE members take part in singing, dancing and performing together.

Depending on the group’s interest that week and the availability of SPHERE volunteers, Berisford said SPHERE organizes either bingo or a Walking Club for members on Sundays. To date, she said SPHERE has about 20 to 25 volunteers.

'Enriching' performances

Berisford said the performing arts class is in the middle of rehearsing SPHERE’s version of “The Greatest Showman,” which they’ll perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Nov. 6. Tickets can be purchased on the Ridgefield Playhouse website.

Among the performers in SPHERE’s version of “The Greatest Showman,” she said they have one young man who lives in a group home and is reading for the first time in his life as one of the show’s narrators.

“He really wanted to play the role,” Berisford said. “He was entrusted with the narrator role. We knew he didn’t read, and he’s worked his butt off to make it work in a variety of ways. Things like that are just amazing to watch.”

As well as working with one another on performances, SPHERE has done many performances with community partners, performing on the stage with the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and working with the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance with SPHERE’s performing arts program. Next spring, SPHERE will perform with the Ridgefield Chorale in its 2023 show.

“We do a lot with our community partners,” Berisford said. “It’s wonderful because it’s so enriching for our members. It’s also so enriching for the folks we partner with. There is so much pride from our members regardless of what we’re doing and who we’re performing with. It’s like the lights came on on Broadway.”

Apart from participating in the weekly programming, SPHERE members also work in gainful employment. In fact, Berisford said most of their members work at the Prospector Theater, while some work for a local veterinarian.

Berisford attributed “the unbelievable happiness that you see that it brings our members” as the most rewarding aspect of working with SPHERE. However, if people truly want the full SPHERE experience, she encourages them to come to SPHERE’s show next month.

“I think people get a real feel for our show when they see us in person,” she said. “I would encourage anyone to come see our show, see what we’re all about. I think that’s a great way to learn about us.”

People can learn more about becoming a member of SPHERE through the SPHERE website or by calling Berisford at 203-788-1892.