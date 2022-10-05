SPHERE of CT in Ridgefield offers people with disabilities space to socialize and be a star on stage

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — For the last 33 years, SPHERE of CT has offered people with disabilities a space to socialize and engage in programs with their peers and SPHERE’s community partners.
“I think the most important thing that comes from our programs is the socialization for our members,” SPHERE President and Board Chair Lori Berisford said. “They’re all friends, they love doing things together — for example, for our members that don’t work, for our members that might live in group homes, it’s another outlet for them, especially for members who don’t work. They may have no socialization, had it not been for our programs.”