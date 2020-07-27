SC man charged with fatally stabbing, then robbing roommate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been charged with fatally stabbing his roommate and then stealing the man’s wallet and other belongings, authorities said Monday.

Richland County sheriff's deputies found 55-year-old Dexter Craft slain Thursday in the neighborhood where he shared a home with the suspect, The State reported. They arrested 31-year-old Timothy Shells on a murder charge the next day.

On Monday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release that a charge of armed robbery was added against Shells. The release said Shells killed and robbed his roommate after the two men had an argument. It was not immediately known if Shells had an attorney.