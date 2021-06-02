SC county council rejects grant to promote sculpture exhibit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A county council in South Carolina has decided not to give the state’s Hispanic Alliance a grant to market a temporary art installation praised by some as culturally enriching but decried by others as pornographic.
The Greenville County Council on Tuesday voted against awarding the group $7,500 from tourism tax dollars to promote “Wings of the City,” a nine-sculpture exhibit by Mexican artist Jorge Marín, news outlets reported. Most of the bronze, lifelike statues are of men wearing only wings or beak masks. According to an online petition calling for the removal of the statues, genitals are “clearly defined” on one of the statues.