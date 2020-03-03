SC Speaker's renegotiation idea roils public utility sale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas brought a little bit of gray into the black and white process of deciding whether to sell state-owned utility Santee Cooper and the bidders, the utility and other lawmakers are all suddenly unsure if that might unravel the whole process.

Lucas suggested the bid by private NextEra Energy of Florida could be renegotiated “to improve the terms" and proposed bringing together a committee with the governor, House and Senate members to do it.

But Senate President Harvey Peeler said he isn't sure that's allowed under the law last year that allowed a state agency to collect bids to buy and manage Santee Cooper and send the best ones in both categories to the Legislature along with the public utility's own plan to reform itself.

“I rely on my learned lawyers on the committee, but I don't think there was wiggle room," the Republican from Gaffney said Tuesday hours after Lucas wrote about his plans in an opinion piece in The Post and Courier of Charleston.

Lucas thanks the Department of Administration for spending months going over the bids. but said since the agency wasn't authorized to actually sell Santee Cooper, it couldn't get the best deal.

“The House cannot accept the NextEra bid in its current form. NextEra needs to show that if the General Assembly is willing to risk selling a state asset like Santee Cooper, NextEra is willing to accept the downside of owning it," the Republican from Hartsville wrote.

On Monday, Lucas also seemed to argue against one of NextEra's terms that lawmakers, and not regulators, set its electric rates for the first four years in South Carolina. Department of Administration officials said last month as they presented the bids that might not be negotiable.

NextEra officials said Tuesday morning they were discussing their response to Lucas' piece.

NextEra is offering to buy Santee Cooper and paying off up to $6.9 billion in debt. About $4 billion of that debt came from the utility's minority stake in a pair of nuclear reactors abandoned during construction in 2017. The offer also gives about $940 million in relief to ratepayers, but NextEra's offered electric rates would be about 1% higher over 20 years than Santee Cooper's reform plan.

Santee Cooper has offered its own reform plan that includes settling a lawsuit from ratepayers over the nuclear debacle for $520 million — with $320 million coming from Dominion Energy of Virginia, which bought SCANA Corp., the majority partner in the failed reactors. The plan also includes a four-year rate freeze like NextEra.

A special House committee studying the sale of Santee Cooper is expected to vote on its recommendation Tuesday with the full House Ways and Means Committee likely voting Thursday.

The Senate Finance Committee is also holding numerous meetings and faces a mid-March deadline to make a recommendation.

Lucas suggested the Legislature could pass major reforms of Santee Cooper while negotiating the utility's future.

Senators on the committee wondered Tuesday if Lucas' statement changed everything and required them to start over.

Sen. Tom Davis asked if it is fair that the bidders that were rejected by the state agency and their offers kept secret don't get to also renegotiate, along with NextEra and Dominion, which offered a management plan that wasn't even mentioned in Lucas' op-ed.

“That's fundamentally different from the four corners of the act as I have read it,” the Republican lawyer from Beaufort said.

Peeler asked Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall if he thought reopening the process was fair.

“If I was a bidder looking in from the outside with the state of South Carolina, I wouldn’t participate because you can’t tell when the bid set is done," Bonsall said.

