S. Korea military apologizes for defector's border crossing HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 3:45 a.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military apologized Wednesday for causing public concern about its security readiness, days after it failed to stop a suspected North Korean defector who crossed the heavily fortified border to return to the North.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korean surveillance cameras detected the person scaling a barbed-wire fence at the border on Saturday, triggering alarms and prompting a team of six soldiers to move to the area.