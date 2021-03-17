S Carolina budget writer: Wait to spend $2.1B COVID relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican leader of the committee that writes South Carolina’s budget said he is waiting for more guidance before he makes any recommendations on how to spend the state’s share of $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief from the federal government.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined colleagues in 20 other states in a letter asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clarity on how the money can be spent, saying barring legislatures from using the money to cut taxes would be "breathtaking."