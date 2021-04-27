S. Carolina Senate stalls bill allowing open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The chances of South Carolina joining most other states allowing licensed people to openly carry pistols and not hide them under a jacket dimmed Tuesday as a small group of senators didn't find time to vote on a House-passed bill.
A Senate subcommittee set a 90-minute deadline to hear testimony about the open carry bill. Several senators held long conversations with witnesses and when the hour-and-a-half was up, the subcommittee adjourned without taking a vote and with several other witnesses waiting to speak online.