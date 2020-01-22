Ryer Associates named best commercial brokerage firm in state

Ryer Associates has announced that it has been awarded The Commercial Record’s Best Commercial Real Estate Firm in Connecticut. This annual award is decided through a poll of the publication’s readership and website.

According to the magazine, this is its “12th annual Commercial Record readers’ poll, in which our readers have cast their votes for the best providers of services and goods in the banking and real estate industries ... Readers responded vigorously to the opportunity to voice their choice.”

Ryer Associates is a boutique commercial firm based in Danbury, but has the knowledge, skill, and reach to assist in any commercial real estate endeavor.

“This is the second time Ryer Associates has been honored with this award, and we are thankful to our clients and customers (especially those who voted!),” said Ridgefield resident and owner Gus Ryer.