TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Russian immigrant who once staged a monthlong hunger strike at an Arizona detention center and was shot months later during a struggle with a federal agent near the Mexican border was sentenced Tuesday to time already served for illegally re-entering the United States after he was deported.

Evgenii Glushchenko has already served about 151 days in custody. The plea deal that Glushchenko made two months ago said it was a virtual certainty that he will be deported.