Russian research assistant arrested for spying in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A Russian man who worked at a German university has been arrested on suspicion of espionage for allegedly passing information to Russian intelligence, German prosecutors said Monday.

The suspect, identified only as Ilnur N., was arrested on Friday, and his home and workplace were searched. Federal prosecutors said he worked as a research assistant for a science and technology professorship at a German university. They didn't identify the university or specify where in the country he was arrested.