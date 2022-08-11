Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine The Associated Press Aug. 11, 2022 Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 2:28 a.m.
FILE - A Russian mine clearing expert with a dog works to find and defuse mines along the high voltage line in Mariupol, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Despite getting bogged down in Ukraine, the Kremlin has resisted announcing a full-blown mobilization, a move that could prove to be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin. That has led instead to a covert recruitment effort that includes trying to get prisoners to make up for the manpower shortage.
The prisoners at the penal colony in St. Petersburg were expecting a visit by officials, thinking it would be some sort of inspection. Instead, men in uniform arrived and offered them amnesty — if they agreed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.
Over the following days, about a dozen or so left the prison, according to a woman whose boyfriend is serving a sentence there. Speaking on condition of anonymity because she feared reprisals, she said her boyfriend wasn't among the volunteers, although with years left on his sentence, he “couldn't not think about it.”
Written By
The Associated Press