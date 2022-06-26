Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east OLEKSANDY STASHEVSKYI, Associated Press June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 2:52 a.m.
1 of12 Smoke billows the air from a residential buildings following explosions, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Several explosions rocked the west of the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, with at least two residential buildings struck, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 The Independence Monument overlooking Kyiv's Maidan Square, Ukraine, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 People walk on a bridge as flags are hung, overlooking the Independence Monument, in Kyiv's Maidan Square, Ukraine, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 A woman evacuated from the war-hit area holds a child as she gets on an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Saturday June 25, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Local resident Tetyana points at her house heavily damaged by the Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, June 24, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east.
Associated Press journalists in Kyiv saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians. Klitschko said two people were hospitalized with injuries.
