Russia backs away from unpopular anti-coronavirus measures

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government on Friday chose to delay adopting unpopular legislation restricting access to public places for the unvaccinated, despite an infection surge and warnings from top officials about the spread of the omicron variant.
Russia reported 23,820 new infections Friday, a 12% increase from the previous day, and 739 deaths. Also Friday Moscow officials reported 729 confirmed omicron variant cases in the capital since Dec. 20, and just two days before Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova had reported 698 cases across all Russia — more than double the total from a day earlier.