Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia's war in Ukraine The Associated Press March 6, 2022 Updated: March 6, 2022 4:04 a.m.
A man is helped in a wheelbarrow after crossing on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, as people flee the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. What looked like a breakthrough cease-fire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly fell apart Saturday as Ukrainian officials said shelling had halted the work to remove civilians hours after Russia announced the deal.
Displaced Ukrainians take a bus ride to Poland from Lviv train station in western Ukraine on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Russian troops took control of the southern port city of Kherson this week. Although they have encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy, Ukrainian forces have managed to keep control of key cities in central and southeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.
Displaced Ukrainians queue to board a bus to Poland outside Lviv train station in western Ukraine on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Russian troops took control of the southern port city of Kherson this week. Although they have encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy, Ukrainian forces have managed to keep control of key cities in central and southeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.
On Day 11 of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities and a pro-Russian official said safe-passage corridors would open again for residents of the besieged port city of Mariupol.
The number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to 1.4 million and the Kremlin’s rhetoric grew, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy. He likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war.”
Written By
The Associated Press