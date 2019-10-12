Rural tourism conference slated for 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Office of Tourism is looking to help rural communities who want to attract tourists.

The office said in a news release that they will be holding a conference May 14 and 15 of next year to bring together rural communities.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says the conference is a way for people to come together and "learn best practices and new creative ways to market their cities and regions."

The news release says the conference aims to show attendees how to "apply experiential storytelling to visitor activities" and how to make the best use of their regions' unique histories and cultures.

The conference is part of the Rural Tourism Initiative which holds educational workshops and other forms of assistance to rural areas.