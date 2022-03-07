Rural Idaho town part of trend: Conservatives seeking space NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press March 7, 2022
A pedestrian walks past a mural, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in downtown Sandpoint, Idaho. The Mayor of Sandpoint and many residents worry that the trend of a growing number of real estate companies advertising to conservatives that they can help people move out of liberal bastions like Seattle and San Francisco and find homes in places like rural Idaho is not good for their community.
Linda Navarre, a member of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, poses for a photo Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in downtown Sandpoint, Idaho, as she holds a 1997 issue of Parade Magazine that contains an article mentioning the efforts of herself and others fighting against conservative extremist groups in northern Idaho. Today, she says political divisions in the town are getting even wider, and a growing number of real estate companies seeking to capitalize on that trend are advertising that they can help people move out of liberal bastions like Seattle and San Francisco and find homes in places like rural Idaho.
Paul Chabot, CEO and founder of Conservative Move poses for a photo in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Linda Navarre moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, from Cleveland in 1978, when the town consisted of people in the timber industry and hippies “and they all got along.”
Now she barely recognizes the small resort community near the Canadian border that is quickly growing as people disenchanted with big city life move there. Many are conservatives fed up with liberal politics in blue states.
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS