The Ridgefield Running Company, and the Darien Running Company’s 4th annual running challenge will kick off Jan. 4 2021, to continue the momentum of the company’s Hometown Holiday Relay that raised over $1,800 for the Ridgefield Library, and the Darien Library from Dec. 1 to Dec. 14.

Registration for the challenge is free, and opened Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Participants can register at www.ridgefieldrunning.com/events. Registration closes Jan. 3, 2021, at midnight.