Run the Ridge Week debuts with races, events

The 12th annual Run Like a Mother 5K took place on a rainy Mother's Day on Sunday, May 23, 2019. The event was originally started by Ridgefield resident Megan Searfoss.

Ridgefield Running Company is combining two of Ridgefield’s most iconic races into a week-long celebration dubbed “Run the Ridge.”

The week kicks off with Where the Pavement Ends, a 4.3-mile trail race through Ridgefield’s beautiful Hemlock Hills on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Run the Ridge Week ends with the 43rd annual Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7-Miler presented by Pamby Motors. Mid-week events include early morning and evening social runs, special in-store events and speakers at Ridgefield Running Company.

“Fall is the best time of year to run and Ridgefield Running Company wants everyone to experience it. The week will offer opportunities for walkers and runners from beginner to expert to be outside” said Nancy Barlow, director of Run the Ridge Week.

Runners who complete both Where the Pavement Ends (Sept. 15) and the Ridgefield Half Marathon (Sept. 22) will receive an exclusive Run the Ridge neck gaiter.

As part of the Run The Ridge week, Scott Jurek, ultra-runner and New York Times best selling author will speak on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Ridgefield Library. This program is part of the Noreen L. Papa - Mothers: Live Your Life series and is co-sponsored with Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Running Company, and Books on the Common.

For more information, contact Barlow at 203-438-7778 or email at training@ridgefieldrunning.com