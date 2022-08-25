Ruling keeps Arizona voting access measure on the ballot

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge ruled Thursday that an Arizona initiative expanding voting access and rolling back a host of restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will be on the November ballot, barring a successful appeal to the state Supreme Court.
But backers of the Free and Fair Elections measure barely squeaked by after opponents succeeded in disqualifying more than 96,000 qualifying signatures.. That left the initiative with just 2,281 more than the required 237,645 signatures needed to make the ballot.