Route 7 reopens after fallen tree hits truck

UPDATE, 4 p.m. — A tree-servicing truck was struck by a fallen limb around 3 p.m. on Route 7, a little south of the intersection of Cains Hill Road.

The state highway, which was closed in both directions for less than an hour, has been reopened.

Ridgefield police and highway workers said that a tree brench went through the truck’s windshield. Nobody was reported hurt.

The state’s Highway Department also sent a crew to the scene of the accident.

According to reports, the crew were looking at a dead tree opposite 525 Ethan Allen Highway. Crews believed a big limb fell off the dead tree and struck the truck driving underneath it on Route 7.

Ridgefield highway crew assisted with cutting up the tree and clearing the debris.

3:15 — Route 7 was closed in both directions shortly before 3 p.m., after a tree fell across the road and onto a car, a little south of the intersection of Cains Hill Road, near the Enchanted Garden.

Traffic was not being rerouted, police headquarters said at 2:58, as the Highway Department had workers on the the scene and they were cutting the tree up and expected to have the road reopened fairly soon.

The tree hit the windshield, and the occupants were reported to be out of the vehicle.