Rough weather sinks 3 boats during catfishing tournament

Three boats capsized and sank Saturday during a catfishing tournament on a north Alabama lake, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The boats were participating in the annual Winter Blues on Wheeler tournament on Lake Wheeler. They capsized shortly after setting out from Ingalls Harbor in Decatur.

High winds caused swells of up to 7 or 8 feet, authorities told news outlets.

“It was just not a good time to be out in the water this morning,” Michael Overall with the Morgan County Rescue Squad told WAAY-TV. “When you look at the water and it looks like the back side of the ocean, you might just want to stay in the house for a little while.”

Six boats were missing when the rescue squad was called around 5 a.m. Saturday. All the boats were located but three had sunk.