Rome trial opens for 4 members of Egyptian security forces Oct. 14, 2021 Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 5:31 a.m.
1 of18 The family of slain Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni, from left, mother Paola Deffendi, Giulio's sister Irene, and father Claudio Regeni arrive with their lawyer Alessandra Ballerini at the Rebibbia prison in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, to attend the first hearing of the trial for the death of Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni, who disappeared for several days in January 2016 before his body was found on a desert highway north of the Egyptian capital. Italian prosecutors have formally put four high-ranking members of Egypt's security forces under investigation for their alleged roles in the slaying. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — The trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces started Thursday without the Egyptians on hand to face charges they were involved in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student.
Giulio Regeni’s parents and sister walked into the Rome courthouse without making a statement. The Italian government announced on the eve of the trial that it would join the trial's civil portion as an injured party in the case.