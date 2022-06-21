Romanchuk wins medal in pool while father fights in Ukraine
CIARÁN FAHEY, AP Sports Writer
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Elite swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk doesn’t know if his father was able to see him winning a medal for Ukraine at the swimming world championships.
Romanchuk’s father is fighting in the east of Ukraine, where pockets of resistance are still denying Russia full military control of the region almost four months after it unleashed its invasion.