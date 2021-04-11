'Nomadland' wins 4 BAFTAs including best picture, director JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 7 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — Gig-economy Western “Nomadland” won four prizes including best picture on Sunday at the British Academy Film Awards, which were handed out during a pandemic-curbed ceremony that recognized a diverse array of screen talent.
“Nomadland” filmmaker Chloe Zhao became only the second woman, and the first woman of color, to win the BAFTA for best director, and star Frances McDormand was named best actress. “Nomadland” also took the cinematography prize.