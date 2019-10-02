Rock, Ride & Run to benefit Ridgefield Playhouse

Sitting are JoyRide Cycling & Fitness staff Jessica Smith, Jared Marinelli, Cindy Tamburri, and Amanda Foristall; Top row: Jacqui Dowd, Ridgefield Bicycle Company; Josh Weinshank, Nuvance Health Associate Foundation Board; Adele Conner, Nuvance Health Foundation Office; Jennifer Dineen, The Ridgefield Playhouse; Jane Lindenburg, The Ridgefield Playhouse. Not pictured: Megan Searfoss, Ridgefield Running Company. Photo: Contributed Photo.

The Ridgefield Playhouse has partnered with JoyRide Cycling + Fitness and the Ridgefield Running Company to present a fitness fund-raiser on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2-5 p.m., at Yanity Gym, 60 Prospect St. The event includes live music, a DJ, spin bikes and nutrition.

JoyRide offers a 50-minute cycle class at 2, 3 and 4 p.m., accompanied by live music by the band Fake ID or DJ Sean “Big Daddy” McKee. Attendees may sign up for a 5K fun run sponsored by the Ridgefield Running Company, at 2, 3 or 4 p.m., as well as sample healthy foods, shop for healthy products and learn about massage therapy, nutrition, injury prevention, stretching and more from sponsors at Nuvance Health and community sponsors.

All proceeds go to the Ridgefield Playhouse’s Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program.

This event is presented by Nuvance Health, sponsored by JoyRide Cycling + Fitness with support from Ridgefield Running Company and Ridgefield Bicycle Company.

Cost is $20 to run; $40 to ride; and $50 for both. To register, call 203-438-5795 or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.