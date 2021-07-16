Rochester mayor also charged after search of home found guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was facing criminal charges Friday including weapon possession and child endangerment in connection with a May search of the home she shares with her husband, the first charges against her in connection to the raid.

A grand jury indicted Warren and her husband Timothy Granison on a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm, as well as two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement.

They were also charged with a misdemeanor violation of the Rochester city code for having unsecured weapons.

Granison was already facing drug and weapons counts in connection to the search.

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for Warren and Granison. No date has been announced yet for their arraignments.

Authorities searched their home on May 19; Granison was charged with drug and weapons counts, to which he pleaded not guilty. Additional charges against him were added last month.

In announcing the latest charges, Doorley said the search of the home found a rifle and a pistol, and the 10-year-old child of the couple was found alone at the house.

Warren has said she signed a separation agreement with Granison years ago but the two were co-parenting their daughter. She has not been charged in the drug investigation.

Warren lost her campaign for a third term last month, when she was defeated in the Democratic primary for mayor by City Councilman Malik Evans.

She was indicted in a campaign finance fraud case in October, but has said the issues were honest mistakes.