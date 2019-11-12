Robust 7: Ridgefield music students perform at the Village Tavern

Robust 7 band mates and Ridgefield High School students, from left to right: Nico Mantione (senior, guitar); Dmitri Volkov (junior, trombone), Aidan Flaherty (junior, keyboard); Ryan Sierakowski (senior, bass), Kellan Barrett (senior, drums), Frank Bua (senior, bari sax), Spencer Carlson (junior, trumpet), Brendan DiMiceli (junior, tenor sax).

Robust 7, a band of seven Ridgefield High School music students, performed funk and jazz at the Village Tavern on Friday, Nov. 8.

It was the third performance at the Village Tavern this fall for the group, which was founded last year by RHS class of 2019 graduates Emma DiMiceli, Sarah DiMiceli, Jason Bangser and Josh Gardos — all members of the school’s jazz band.

Drummer, Kellan Barrett, who was also an original member of the group, played with the new iteration of Robust 7 at Village Tavern.

These performances were arranged by RHS Orchestra Director Michael McNamara as a way of giving the students a chance to play in a public forum and hone their skills in front of a live audience.

McNamara’s band “Shere Khan” followed Robust 7 at the three performances this fall.

The student band played a full 45-minute set of music, including an original composition “The Carlson.”

Some members of the group played as part of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Art Walk in August, with David Bryce on drums and Maximus Schoepfer on alto sax.

Their next performance will be at the Holiday Stroll the evening of Dec. 6 in front of the library. They perform as part of Ridgefield Music Matters Mac and Cheese fundraising event.

Although they are called Robust 7, the band sometimes performs with more or fewer members playing, depending on who is available and how much space there is at a venue.