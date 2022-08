PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bombing on Friday killed two policemen in a former militant stronghold in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Bajur, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. The district's police chief, Abdus Samad Khan, said the bomb was remotely detonated. A search for perpetrators was underway, he added.